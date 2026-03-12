Penguins' Samuel Girard: Not available Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Girard (upper body) has been ruled out of Thursday's clash in Vegas.
Girard missed Tuesday's tilt against Carolina. The defenseman has yet to pick up a point in seven games with the Penguins after accumulating three goals and nine assists in 40 games with Colorado before his trade Feb. 24. Look for Ilya Solovyov to remain in the lineup in Girard's absence.
