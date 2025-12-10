Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Closing in on massive team record
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby picked up an assist Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Croasby moved within five points of Mario Lemieux's team points record. The future Hall-of-Famer has 1,718 points (643 goals, 1,075 assists) in 1,380 games. Crosby has 18 goals, 13 assists and 64 shots in 28 games this season, Those goals are top-five in the NHL right now; his point total puts him squarely in the top 30 overall.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Strikes twice in win over Philly•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Moves into 15th all-time in goals•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Tallies twice Friday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Reaches major milestone Saturday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Lights lamp again•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores twice against Caps•