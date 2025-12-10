Crosby picked up an assist Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Croasby moved within five points of Mario Lemieux's team points record. The future Hall-of-Famer has 1,718 points (643 goals, 1,075 assists) in 1,380 games. Crosby has 18 goals, 13 assists and 64 shots in 28 games this season, Those goals are top-five in the NHL right now; his point total puts him squarely in the top 30 overall.