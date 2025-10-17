default-cbs-image
Crosby scored an empty-net goal and added four PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Crosby tallied with 31 seconds left in the third period to put the game out of reach. The 38-year-old center continues to play well early in the year with two goals, three assists and eight shots on net across five contests. Crosby will look to keep his offense rolling in San Jose on Saturday.

