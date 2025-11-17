Crosby netted a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

Crosby tallied an unassisted goal midway through the first period to give Pittsburgh a 3-0 lead. With his first goal since Nov. 6, Crosby is up to 12 on the season, which is tied for fifth across the NHL and trails the league leader, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon, by two goals. With 21 points and 42 shots on net through 19 appearances this year, Crosby continues to produce at a high level and will be a fantasy factor all season. Crosby is on pace for his fifth consecutive season with 80-plus points, which will set him up well to surpass the 1,800-point mark by the end of his current contract through the 2026-27 season.