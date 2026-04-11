Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby (lower body) will not dress Saturday versus Washington.
The Penguins are in the postseason and there is no reason to play Crosby in their final regular-season home game, as he is not 100 percent. The 38-year-old superstar has 29 goals and 45 assists over 67 games this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two helpers in Thursday's win•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Adds trio of points in win•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two helpers in big win•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two points in Monday's return•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Suiting up on Long Island•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Game-time call Monday•