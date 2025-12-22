Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Sets franchise points record
Crosby scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens, becoming the Penguins' all-time leading scorer.
Crosby's goal tied him with Mario Lemieux, and it took just 4:42 more of game time for Crosby to break the record with his 1,724th career point (645 goals, 1,079 assists). The 38-year-old superstar also leads the Penguins in seasons played (21) and games played (1,387), with that longevity playing a big factor in breaking the record that took Lemieux just 915 games to achieve. Crosby has four goals and six helpers over 11 outings in December, and he's up to 20 goals, 37 points, 84 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 35 contests this season. It's fair to say Crosby has cemented himself as a legend of the Penguins, though he still needs another 46 goals with the franchise to surpass Lemieux's record in that category.
