Skinner will be between the visiting pipes in Detroit on Saturday, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Skinner is 1-3-0 with a 3.36 GAA and an .869 save percentage since coming over to Pittsburgh as part of the deal that sent Tristan Jarry to Edmonton on Dec. 12. Skinner has been rotating with Arturs Silovs in the Penguins' crease since the trade, but Silovs has outperformed the ex-Oilers netminder. Detroit has generated 3.05 goals per game, which ranks 19th in the league.