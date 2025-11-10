default-cbs-image
Novak scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Novak opened the scoring at 8:48 of the first period. This was just his second goal of the year, though he produced a decent four assists over nine contests between tallies. The 28-year-old is up to seven points, 22 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating while filling a middle-six role.

