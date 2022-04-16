Jarry has reportedly sustained a broken bone in his foot, explaining why he is considered week-to-week, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

At this point, it's hard to imagine Jarry will be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs, which is a little more than two weeks away. In the meantime, Casey DeSmith figures to step in as the primary netminder for the Penguins while Louis Domingue serves as the No. 2 option. Even once cleared to play, coach Mike Sullivan could be hesitant to change things up if DeSmith is having postseason success.