Reid scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Kitchener's 6-2 win over Oshawa on Sunday.

Reid has six multi-point efforts this season, but this was his first such performance in eight games. The defenseman is maintaining a strong performance on offense with 19 points through 21 outings, and he's added a plus-8 rating. He's also serving as Kitchener's captain, showcasing a bit of leadership in addition to his steady play on the ice.