Smith (upper body) will be out for 3-6 weeks, the team announced Sunday.

Smith left Saturday's game against the Flames early and didn't return with an injury that will keep him out for 3-6 weeks. The 30-year-old has three goals and a minus-2 rating through 13 games this season. Tyson Jost is likely to slot into the lineup in his place in the short term, but the Predators will likely need to make another roster move to fill his spot as well.