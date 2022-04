Ingram is on track to start between the pipes in Friday's road game against Arizona, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports.

Ingram wasn't great in his last NHL appearance Nov. 3 against the Oilers, surrendering four goals on just 29 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. He'll try to shake off the rust and pick up his second top-level win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Coyotes team that's 10-27-3 at home this year.