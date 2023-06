Livingstone signed a two-year, two-way contract with Nashville on Tuesday.

Livingstone had eight goals and 35 points in 39 games with Minnesota State University Mankato in 2022-23 prior to joining the Predators on a one-year, entry-level deal. In five NHL appearances with Nashville, he contributed one assist, three shots on goal, 11 blocked shots and six hits. It wouldn't be a surprise if Livingstone spent most of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.