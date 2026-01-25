Marchessault scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Marchessault has scored in back-to-back games. It remains to be seen if this will turn into a sustained run of offense -- the winger remains in a third-line role at even strength. He's produced nine goals, three assists, 69 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-19 rating across 32 outings this season.