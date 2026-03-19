Annunen will protect the home goal versus the Kraken on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Annunen will get the nod since Juuse Saros (upper body) is unavailable. Over his last five outings, Annunen is 2-3-0 with a 2.46 GAA and a .910 save percentage. This is a big game for the wild-card race in the Western Conference, as the Predators are chasing the Kraken, who currently hold the final playoff spot.