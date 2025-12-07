Saros stopped 32 of 38 shots before being replaced by Justus Annunen midway through the third period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Shoddy defensive effort in the first 8:12 of the final frame led to the final two goals against Saros and a 6-1 deficit for the Predators, forcing coach Andrew Brunette to make a desperation switch in the crease. The six goals allowed were a season worst for Saros, snapping a three-start win streak in which he'd given up a total of five goals on 86 shots. On the season, the veteran netminder is 9-10-3 in 22 outings with a 3.04 GAA and .893 save percentage.