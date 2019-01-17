Predators' Kyle Turris: Out through All-Star break
Turris' (lower body) expected return date has been pushed back to early February, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Turris was being evaluated on a regular basis before the team decided to place him on IR on New Year's Day. A perennial power-play contributor, Turris will miss at least the next four games ahead of the All-Star break. Of course, he could be held out even longer given that GM David Poile is only "hopeful" that Turris and Miikka Salomaki (upper body) will return at the beginning of February.
