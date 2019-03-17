Predators' Kyle Turris: Sitting out again Saturday
Turris (coach's decision) remains out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Sharks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Turris has clearly landed in the doghouse, as Saturday marks the second straight game he will be sent to the press box. The veteran pivot has also seen his production fall off the table recently, with him tallying just four points since he returned from a lower-body injury Feb. 6. Turris' next chance to rejoin the lineup arrives Tuesday against the Maple Leafs.
