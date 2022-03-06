McCarron scored twice, dished two assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Sharks.

McCarron had all of 13 career points in 106 career games entering Saturday before this explosion of offense. He scored in the first and third periods, and he also posted assists on goals by Matt Luff and Mikael Granlund. McCarron's now at career highs with four goals and five helpers in 32 contests. He's added 76 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-8 rating in a fourth-line role that's unlikely to yield offense like this again anytime soon.