McCarron, who was in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, was put on waivers by Nashville on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

McCarron hasn't played since Dec. 8, and assigning him to the AHL, if he clears waivers, would give him a chance to get back into the swing of things. The 27-year-old had a goal and two points in 15 games with Nashville in 2022-23 before stepping away to receive treatment.