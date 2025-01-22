Blankenburg scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Sharks.

Blankenburg's third-period tally was the game-winner, which gave the Predators a lead in a game they once trailed 5-1. The defenseman has played fairly well with six points and a plus-8 rating over his last 13 appearances. For the season, that's all of his offense through 24 outings, and he's added 39 shots on net, 27 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating.