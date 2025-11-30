Blankenburg scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Blankenburg is on a four-game point streak, accumulating three goals and two assists, including three power-play points, in that span. For the season, he's up to four goals, 11 points, 29 shots on net, 14 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 15 appearances. It's getting hard to ignore Blankenburg's production -- even though he's in a third-pairing role and on the second power-play unit, he's worth considering in fantasy while he's hot on offense.