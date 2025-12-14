Jost scored a goal, added four PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Jost has been in and out of the lineup for the better part of the last month. The 27-year-old's goal was his first since Oct. 21. He's at a total of two goals, five points, 23 shots on net, 28 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 22 appearances in a fourth-line role. Jost's spot in the lineup is already shaky, and if the Predators decide to punt this season and evaluate some prospect forwards, he could land on waivers to clear a roster spot.