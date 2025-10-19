Fox notched a pair of assists, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Fox had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games, a span in which the Rangers had just one goal. Despite the team's scoring woes, Fox already has three goals and three assists in seven contests. He's added 19 shots on net, 11 blocks and a plus-1 rating. Fantasy managers don't have to worry about Fox's production -- he's a No. 1 blueliner on the ice and in most formats as well.