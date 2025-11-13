Fox picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Lightning.

The star blueliner had a hand in Will Cuylle tallies that accounted for the Rangers' first and last goals of the night. Fox has gone 15 games without finding the back of the net himself, but he's produced multiple assists in two straight contests and four of the last eight. On the season, he's amassed three goals and 15 points in 18 games -- fourth among all NHL defensemen behind Cale Makar (23 points), Josh Morrissey and Miro Heiskanen (16 each).