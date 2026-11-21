Smits (upper body) is expected to miss 2-3 months, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Saturday.

Smits landed on injured reserve in early November, which has caused him to miss the Rangers' last five games. The 18-year-old blueliner appeared in 17 contests prior to going down, where posted a minus-2 rating, eight shots on net, 16 hits and 10 blocked shots while averaging 14:29 of ice time. Given his current time line, he's expected to return sometime between late January and March. In his absence, Matthew Robertson and Scott Morrow should continue to see depth roles on the blue line.