Panarin scored a goal and added three assists in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Penguins. The goal and an assist came on the power play.

Panarin set up Colin Blackwell at even strength for the game's opening goal just 95 seconds in, then added two more points on the power play to help New York build a 4-1 lead before the first intermission. His teammates did most of the heavy lifting from there, but Panarin found a way to get back on the scoresheet on New York's final goal, starting a tic-tac-toe sequence finished off by Pavel Buchnevich. This effort extended Panarin's streak of multi-point games to four in a row, and he has four goals and seven assists during this dominant stretch. With 40 points in 27 appearances this season, Panarin trails only Connor McDavid in terms of points per game played.