Panarin scored twice on four shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Panarin has two goals and three assists over three games since he returned from a personal absence. The 35-year-old winger is still thriving on the Kings' top line and first power-play unit, primarily as a playmaker -- he had gone seven contests without a goal prior to Saturday. He has 10 goals, 14 assists, 10 power-play points, 63 shots on net and a minus-5 rating across 20 appearances this season.