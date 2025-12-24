Panarin had a goal and an assist in a 7-3 win over Washington on Tuesday.

His empty-net goal pushed the score to 6-3. Panarin has two, two-point games in his last three contests (three goals, one assist, 12 shots). He has 18 points, including eight goals, and 53 shots in his last 14 games. We like this uptick -- Panarin is cruising at a point-per-game pace, but he was drafted for more than that.