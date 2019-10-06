Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Power-play machine
Panarin scored a power-play goal and recorded an even-strength assist in New York's 4-1 win over the Senators on Saturday.
Panarin, who many considered to be the top prize of this offseason's class of free agents, has four points -- including a pair of power-play goals -- in his first two games in New York. It's been a dream start with a new club for the former Blue Jacket, but Panarin must now wait seven days between games. The Rangers don't play again until Saturday (Oct. 12) when they host the Oilers.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Multi-point effort in NY debut•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Suiting up Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Out against Devils•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Removed as precaution•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Leaves preseason game•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Goes Blue Jackets to Blueshirts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.