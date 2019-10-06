Play

Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Power-play machine

Panarin scored a power-play goal and recorded an even-strength assist in New York's 4-1 win over the Senators on Saturday.

Panarin, who many considered to be the top prize of this offseason's class of free agents, has four points -- including a pair of power-play goals -- in his first two games in New York. It's been a dream start with a new club for the former Blue Jacket, but Panarin must now wait seven days between games. The Rangers don't play again until Saturday (Oct. 12) when they host the Oilers.

More News
Our Latest Stories