Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Power-play machine

Panarin scored a power-play goal and recorded an even-strength assist in New York's 4-1 win over the Senators on Saturday.

Panarin, who many considered to be the top prize of this offseason's class of free agents, has four points -- including a pair of power-play goals -- in his first two games in New York. It's been a dream start with a new club for the former Blue Jacket, but Panarin must now wait seven days between games. The Rangers don't play again until Saturday (Oct. 12) when they host the Oilers.