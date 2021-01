Panarin scored a power-play goal on four shots but was minus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Panarin hammered a one-timer from the high slot to give the Rangers a 4-3 lead with 3:59 left in the second period. It was the second straight game with a goal for Panarin, though his minus-3 rating didn't do fantasy managers any favors. The 29-year-old has had a strong overall start to the season, tallying four goals and nine points in eight games.