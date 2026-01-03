default-cbs-image
Panarin recorded two goals, including one on the power play, and a power-play assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Panarin extended his point streak to three games with an impressive display in this huge win for the Rangers. With four multi-point performances in his last seven outings, Panarin is going through one of his most prolific stretches of the 2025-26 campaign, posting 10 points (five goals, five assists) in that stretch. On the season, the star winger is now up to 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists) in 42 games.

