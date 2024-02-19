Panarin scored the game-winning goal and added two power-play assists in Sunday's 6-5 overtime victory over the Islanders.

After helping set up tallies by Vincent Trocheck in the second period and Chris Kreider in the third, Panarin stole the puck from Noah Dobson right after the opening faceoff in OT and fired a shot that deflected off both Dobson and Ilya Sorokin before trickling across the goal line. It's Panarin's third three-point performance in the last seven games, while Sunday's goal was his 32nd of the season -- tying the career high he established in 2019-2020, his first campaign with the Rangers. The 32-year-old's 74 points through 55 contests puts him fifth in the NHL scoring race.