Miller (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's preseason matchup with New Jersey, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, Miller is "trending the right way and I believe we'll get him back in a timely manner." Sullivan's comments certainly would seem to indicate that the team is expecting to have Miller in action for Opening Night against the Penguins on Oct. 7, though that hasn't been officially confirmed. If Miller does miss out, Mika Zibanejad looks poised to shift to center while Alexis Lafreniere moves up to the top line.