Quick will get the start for Sunday's matchup with the Capitals, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Igor Shesterkin has been fabulous in the Rangers' first three games, but with the team on the second of a back-to-back, it will be Quick called upon to get his first start of the campaign. The 39-year-old held an 11-7-5 record, 3.17 GAA and .893 save percentage in his 24 outings last season. He faces a Capitals team, also on the second of a back-to-back, coming off a four-goal outing against the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin.