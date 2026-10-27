Kartye deposited a goal, dished out an assist, placed two shots on net and put out five hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Kartye has been a pleasant surprise for the Rangers in the early stages of the new season. Monday's outing was his third multi-point performance of the 2026-27 season, where he's up to four goals, 10 points, 21 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and 38 hits across 14 appearances. He's looked like a whole new player since he was claimed off waivers by the Rangers late in the 2025-26 campaign, and he should continue to post strong category-coverage numbers from a top-six role for his new squad. Kartye is an excellent waiver-wire pickup in deep leagues, especially those that value banger stats.