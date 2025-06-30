Johansson signed a two-year, $2.25 million contract with Detroit on Monday.

Johansson compiled three goals, nine points, 48 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and 70 hits across 61 regular-season appearances with the Red Wings in 2024-25. The 24-year-old defender should receive a chance to lock down a regular role in the lineup in 2025-26, which could lead to him topping 100 blocks.