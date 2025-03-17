Johansson scored a goal and blocked three shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Johansson's performance was not only a great offensive showing, but also a strong defensive outing as he helped keep a lively Vegas offense scoreless. His tally was the lone goal of the second period and the first goal of the game. With his tally Sunday, the 24-year-old blueliner is up to eight points in his first 46 career NHL games. The goal snapped his six-game point drought. He is currently skating on the second defensive pairing with Simon Edvinsson. While Johansson isn't a name to roster this season in fantasy, Sunday's performance is a great indication to his potential in future seasons.
