Bear scored a goal and added an assist in WHL Everett's 4-1 win over Prince George on Saturday.

Bear hasn't been very busy recently, as he logged just two games with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship. He went without a point in those contests. Back in the WHL, he's up to 14 goals and 15 helpers over 24 appearances. The 2025 first-round pick shouldn't need much time to settle back in while helping to lead the Silvertips in their battle for the best record in the WHL.