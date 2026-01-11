Red Wings' Carter Bear: Two points in return to WHL play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bear scored a goal and added an assist in WHL Everett's 4-1 win over Prince George on Saturday.
Bear hasn't been very busy recently, as he logged just two games with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship. He went without a point in those contests. Back in the WHL, he's up to 14 goals and 15 helpers over 24 appearances. The 2025 first-round pick shouldn't need much time to settle back in while helping to lead the Silvertips in their battle for the best record in the WHL.
