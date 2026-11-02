Bear scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 5-1 win over Chicago on Sunday.

An upper-body injury kept Bear out of action at the start of the season, but he's taken little time to adjust to the AHL. The 19-year-old is at three goals, six assists and 21 shots on net over nine contests to begin his rookie year in Grand Rapids. He's an early success story for the rule change that allows first-round picks to play in the AHL at age 19. Bear was selected 13th overall in 2025, and if he keeps thriving with the Griffins this year, it may not be long before he's wearing the winged wheel in Detroit.