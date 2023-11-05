Perron scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.

The veteran forward was at the heart of Detroit's third-period comeback, potting the team's fourth goal on a bit of puck luck -- he fanned on his initial shot, but that just got Linus Ullmark out of position for his second attempt. Perron then helped set up Andrew Copp for the game-winner less than two minutes later. Perron snapped a five-game point drought with the season-best performance, and he has three goals and seven points through 12 contests to begin his second campaign with the Wings, with over half that production (two goals, two helpers) coming on the power play.