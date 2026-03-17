Shine tallied an empty-net goal and recorded five PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Shine tied the bow on Tuesday's big win with his empty-net tally late in the third period. The 32-year-old winger is up to two goals, seven shots on net, seven hits and five blocked shots across nine NHL games this season. Patience has paid off for Shine after 10 seasons at the AHL level, as he's making the most of his limited opportunity in Detroit. He'll likely remain with the team while Dylan Larkin (leg) and Andrew Copp (leg) recover from their respective injuries, giving Shine the opportunity to contribute from a bottom-six role.