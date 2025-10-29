Soderblom scored a goal, fired two shots on net and dished out three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over St. Louis.

Soderblom found the back of the net for the first time since signing a two-year contract extension in July. The 24-year-old winger's goal served as his first point of the season through five games. In his limited action, he has 10 hits through five games, proving he can carry his weight in a checking role. Keep an eye on Soderblom to see if his expected bump in playing time at the NHL level can warrant a career year. For now, however, he is best left on waivers in fantasy.