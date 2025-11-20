Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom: Officially out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom (undisclosed) won't play versus the Islanders on Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Soderblom was considered doubtful to play Thursday, so it's no surprise he wasn't able to suit up. He's a fringe player for the Red Wings at this point in the season, and that may make it difficult to know when he'll be available to return, as he may be cleared of the injury but still sit out as a scratch.
