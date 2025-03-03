Now Playing

Soderblom (upper body) is slated to play against Carolina on Tuesday, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Soderblom participated fully in Monday's practice after leaving Saturday's 5-3 loss to Columbus early in the third period. He has generated two goals, six points, 33 hits and 21 shots on net in 14 NHL outings this season.

