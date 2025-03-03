Soderblom (upper body) is slated to play against Carolina on Tuesday, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.
Soderblom participated fully in Monday's practice after leaving Saturday's 5-3 loss to Columbus early in the third period. He has generated two goals, six points, 33 hits and 21 shots on net in 14 NHL outings this season.
