Soderblom (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Thursday versus the Senators, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Soderblom is dealing with a nagging injury that has kept him out of two of the last three games. He'll be forced to miss at least one more, though a timeline beyond that has not been established. He won't play before Saturday against the Bruins at the earliest, which should allow Jonatan Berggren to stick in the lineup.