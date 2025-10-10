Finnie saw time on the first line in his NHL debut, but Detroit struggled en route to a 5-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

Most of Finnie's shifts were shared with Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin, but the reality is more mixed than that might sound. Finnie logged just 12:22 of ice time despite his first-line role, and he wasn't used at all with the man advantage. Finnie finished the game with no points, one shot and one hit. The 20-year-old slipped to the No. 201 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, but he's risen up the ranks quickly. He took a major step forward in 2024-25 by scoring 37 goals and 84 points across 55 regular-season outings with WHL Kamloops and followed that up with another five points in 13 regular-season and playoff appearances with AHL Grand Rapids.