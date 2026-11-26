Finnie scored two goals on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Finnie reached double-digit goals for the campaign with this two-goal performance. The 21-year-old forward's offensive chemistry with Viktor Arvidsson and Marco Kasper is encouraging for his fantasy prospects, especially given his recent involvement on the power play. With three goals in his last two games, Finnie seems to be trending in the right direction after a cold stretch that saw him go pointless in seven games between Nov. 3 and Nov. 18.