Kasper scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

This was Kasper's second game back after he missed 17 due to an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old forward has seven shots on net, two hits, two blocked shots and five PIM over three outings this season. He's currently on the Red Wings' third line but could be a more natural fit on the second line if he can get his offense up to speed quickly. Kasper's physical play makes him a decent speculative option for fantasy managers.