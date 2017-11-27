Red Wings' Martin Frk: Aiming for Thursday return
Frk (groin) is hoping to suit up against Montreal on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
While Frk won't be in action Tuesday versus Los Angeles, fantasy owners should be encouraged that he appears to be trending in the right direction. The winger was on a hot streak prior to getting hurt, as he recorded three goals and two helpers in his previous six outings -- including three points with the man advantage. Given his productivity on the power play, the Czech will likely return to that role once given the all-clear.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...