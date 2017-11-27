Frk (groin) is hoping to suit up against Montreal on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

While Frk won't be in action Tuesday versus Los Angeles, fantasy owners should be encouraged that he appears to be trending in the right direction. The winger was on a hot streak prior to getting hurt, as he recorded three goals and two helpers in his previous six outings -- including three points with the man advantage. Given his productivity on the power play, the Czech will likely return to that role once given the all-clear.